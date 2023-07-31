Q&A: Janelle Monae talks about freedom, how new album defines her and getting ready to tour again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If you believe Janelle Monae’s hyper-sexual expression is a front, think again. These days, Monae is unapologetically living her truth in a bold manner while trying to avoid negativity. The star, once known for sporting custom-made suits, has shed that attire to nearly bare all like on the cover of her fourth studio album “The Age of Pleasure,” where she’s seen swimming in a topless pool. Other instances of her exposing herself onstage have drawn criticism, which the singer brushes off. Monae spoke recently with The Associated Press about her supportive mother, side-stepping criticism and her upcoming 26-city tour that kicks off in Seattle on Aug. 30.

