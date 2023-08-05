Kansas bar where gunfire wounded 9 last month closes permanently

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas bar where nine people were wounded by gunfire last month has permanently closed. City Nightz attorney Charley O’Hara told the Wichita Eagle that the club owner felt he had no choice but to close because of all the negative publicity after the shooting. Wichita police suspended the bar’s liquor license after the shooting, and it never reopened. Nine people were shot July 2 and two others trampled in the chaos afterward. No one died. Several people have been arrested.

