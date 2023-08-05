McConnell is warmly embraced by Kentucky Republicans amid questions about his health

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell received a rousing welcome from the party faithful Saturday at a high-profile home-state political gathering amid renewed scrutiny of his health. The 81-year-old lawmaker had frozen up midsentence during a recent Capitol Hill news conference. McConnell opened his breakfast speech before the annual picnic in Mayfield that is the traditional jumping off point for the fall campaign season by saying, “This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not my last.” It was his only reference to his health. McConnell arrived to a prolonged standing ovation and promoted the candidacy of a protege running for governor this year.

