A judge called an FBI operative a ‘villain.’ Ruling comes too late for 2 convicted in terror sting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge recently ordered the release of three of the “Newburgh Four,” who were arrested in 2009 in a fictitious plot to destroy military planes and New York synagogues. But the order resonated with defendants and attorneys in a strikingly similar case from several years earlier that led to the conviction of two men involved with an Albany mosque. Agents in both cases relied on the same Pakistani immigrant as an informant. And in both cases, federal government has been accused of entrapping people with concocted terror plots during a time of heightened fears over terrorism.

