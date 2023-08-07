Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reports he was pulled over unflattering stats

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles indicated that broadcaster Kevin Brown would be back on the air soon after reports that his recent absence was because he mentioned that the team had already won as many games at Tampa Bay this year as it did over the previous three seasons. Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network came to Brown’s defense. The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. A team official says the Orioles don’t comment on personnel matters but were looking forward to having Brown back soon.

