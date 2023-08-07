Republicans are talking up the possibility of impeaching Biden. Is it what voters want to hear?

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Republicans are energizing GOP voters with ongoing U.S. House probes on Hunter Biden and the threat of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s family finances. But those steps represent a political gamble in Democratic-leaning swing districts the GOP almost certainly needs to carry to retain House control next year. Perhaps nowhere is that risk in starker relief than in California, where five Republican House incumbents occupy Democratic-leaning districts that Biden won in 2020. North of Los Angeles, GOP Rep. Mike Garcia will need to overcome a nearly 13-point Democratic registration advantage to claim another term. Only a handful of seats separate the two parties.

