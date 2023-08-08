A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Recently unsealed search warrants describe the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in Virginia. The warrants quote a reading specialist who ran into the classroom after the shooting and restrained the boy. The warrants say the child made statements including “I shot that (expletive) dead.” The unsealed court documents in the city of Newport News offer fresh details about a shooting that critically wounded a first-grade teacher. The teacher survived and is suing the school system for $40 million. The 6-year-old’s mother was charged with felony negligence and reckless storage of a firearm.

