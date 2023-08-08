Air Force veteran Tony Grady joins Nevada’s crowded Senate GOP field, which includes former ally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Air Force Lt. Col. and former Lt. Gov. candidate Tony Grady announced his bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, joining an increasingly crowded GOP field hoping to unseat Democrat Jacky Rosen in what will be one of the most closely watched Senate races next year. The announcement came with a one minute action movie-themed launch video, emphasizing campaign issues such as crime, illegal immigration and inflation, before showing clips of Grady in the Air Force. The GOP field includes Retired Army Capt. and Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown, who Grady helped campaign for when Brown came in second place in the GOP Senate primary last year.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

