As hazing scandal plays out at Northwestern, some lawyers say union for athletes might have helped

CHICAGO (AP) — A decade after Northwestern found itself at the center of the push for college athletes to form a union for the first time, the spotlight is once again shining on the prestigious private school. The university is facing at least 13 lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches. Some attorneys say the situation might have played out differently if college athletes had a union. Others aren’t as sure. But they all agree: There’s strength in numbers, and a union wouldn’t hurt.

