Australian police investigate how 3 died after apparently eating wild mushrooms at family meal

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian homicide investigators are trying to determine how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after they apparently ate wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Police say the woman who cooked the meal at her home didn’t become ill herself. Police call her a suspect but have released her without filing any charges. The woman told media outside her home in Victoria state that she was devastated and didn’t know what happened. She wouldn’t discuss the meals served to her guests. Those who died were her in-laws and her mother-in-law’s sister. Police said the woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband. Her children did not eat the same lunch.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.