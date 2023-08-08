Bill Clinton’s presidential center expanding, will add Hillary Clinton’s personal archives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bill Clinton’s presidential center is planning a major expansion that will include a new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute holding personal archives from the former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady. The Clinton Foundation did not release information on the size or cost of the planned expansion of the center, saying it expected to unveil more details next year. The center, which opened in 2004, features the former president’s library and museum and is located in a 29-acre park in downtown Little Rock. The foundation said that the expansion would enhance the the center’s ability to host exhibitions, convene global leaders and provide educational opportunities.

