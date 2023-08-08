German man whose wife accused him of holding her captive for years to be released

PARIS (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the French city of Sarreguemines says a 55-year-old German man who was arrested after his wife accused him of holding her captive for over a decade will be released without charges. The woman, aged 53, was found bedridden, half-naked, and with a shaved head in the couple’s home in Forbach, near the French-German border in the Grand Est region of northeastern France. She has maintained her allegations of being held captive and abused by her husband since 2011. In a statement on Tuesday evening, a prosecutor said there was no evidence supporting the woman’ claims of kidnapping, torture or abuse.

