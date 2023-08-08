Greece’s coast guard heads to overcrowded migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it is mounting a rescue operation for dozens of people crammed onto a sailing boat found anchored off the coast of an uninhabited island far off the coast of the country’s mainland. Officials said Tuesday that a private vessel had spotted the sailing boat anchored off the small island of Falconera, in an area known for strong currents and rough seas. About 50 people are believed to be on board. A coast guard helicopter was on the scene, while four coast guard vessels are heading to the island. Earlier Tuesday, another 19 people were picked up from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.