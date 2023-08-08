Hackers may have access to information on millions of British voters, election commission says

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s election watchdog says hackers may have information on tens of millions of British voters after they got access to electoral registers. The Electoral Commission apologized on Tuesday for the breach. It said much of the information was already in the public domain and the names and addresses of people who registered to vote between 2014 and 2022 was unlikely to be used by “hostile actors” to sway elections. The hack occurred two years ago but the commission says it only discovered the breach in October. The commission says it needed to secure its computer systems before it could notify voters.

