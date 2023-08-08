In Mexico, accusations of ‘communism’ and ‘fascism’ mark school textbook debate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The debate over school textbooks has gone ballistic in a short time as in Mexico. Opponents are hurling cries of “communist” and “fascist” at each other. The series of about three dozen government-written and free textbooks will be required reading for grades one to nine in every school nationwide starting Aug. 28. News Anchor Javier Alatorre claimed the new schoolbooks written by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are trying to inject “the virus of communism” into kids. But government supporters have compared the opposition to Hitler after opposition party leader Marko Cortes suggested some of the texts should be destroyed.

By MARK STEVENSON and LEON RAMÍREZ Associated Press

