Investigators say Myanmar’s military is committing increasingly brazen war crimes

BANGKOK (AP) — A group of investigators says Myanmar’s military and affiliated militias are committing increasingly frequent and brazen war crimes, including aerial bombings targeting civilians. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar says it found strong evidence that the army and militias have indiscriminately targeted civilians with bombs, mass executions of people and large-scale burning of civilian houses. The group, which was established by the U.N. Human Rights Council to monitor violations of international law in Myanmar, says it is collecting evidence that can be used in future prosecutions of those responsible. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, triggering mass nonviolent protests which were suppressed with lethal force.

