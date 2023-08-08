Judge blocks Colorado law raising age to buy a gun to 21

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Colorado from enforcing a new law raising the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21. U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer issued a preliminary injuction regarding the law Monday following a legal challenge by a gun rights group. In a ruling that frequently referenced a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights last year, he concluded that the lawsuit would likely succeed and barred the state from enforcing the law until the case is resolved. The law was one of four gun control bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in April, following the lead of other states trying to confront a surge in violent crime and mass shootings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.