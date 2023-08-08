Kansas officer wounded in weekend shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died of injuries

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer who was wounded in a shootout that killed a car chase suspect has died. Police in Fairway, Kansas, announced late Monday in a news release that Officer Jonah Oswald had died of injuries suffered in the Sunday morning shooting at a QuikTrip store in neighboring Mission, Kansas. The 29-year-old was a four-year veteran of the police force and leaves behind a wife and two young children. Police in the nearby suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, say it all started when a Tennessee man fled from police along Interstate 35 in what officers believed was a stolen car.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.