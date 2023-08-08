Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. Jurors found 35-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr. guilty in June of second-degree intentional murder and other counts. Ramsey County Judge Carolina Lamas sentenced him Tuesday to 36 years and nine months. The Star Tribune reports that Lamas handed down the sentence in a courtroom packed with family and friends of Marquisha “Kiki” Wiley, the 27-year-old veterinary technician killed by a bullet fired from Brown’s gun in the Seventh Street Truck Park in 2021.

