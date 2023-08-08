Man makes initial court appearance following Indiana block party shooting that killed 1, wounded 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A 36-year-old central Indiana man has made his initial appearance in court following a shooting at a massive block party that left one person dead and 17 others wounded. John L. Vance Jr. officially heard aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and gun charges against him Tuesday in a Delaware County courtroom. Vance entered a not-guilty plea and told a judge he intended to hire his own attorney. He remains jailed on a $105,000 bond. Shots were fired as hundreds of people attended the July 30 block party in Muncie, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III was fatally shot. Vance has not been charged in Bonner’s death. A prosecutor says the investigation is ongoing.

