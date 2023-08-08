Man who made threats at a rural Kansas home shot and killed by deputy, authorities say

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man who made threats at a rural Kansas home was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Jesse Nicholls in the community of Ransom. The bureau says Ness County sheriff’s deputies responded to 911 calls about an armed man in a house. A deputy on the phone with the man convinced him to come out. The bureau says Nicholls followed instructions to put his handgun down but then picked it up and fired at the ground. Authorities say a deputy immediately fired at Nicholls, striking him repeatedly. No deputies were hurt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.