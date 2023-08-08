Mexico shutters 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts after US warned of dangerous pill sales

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has closed 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts, six months after a research report warned that drug stores in Mexico were offering foreigners pills they passed off as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. The four-day raid targeted drugstores in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. In March, the U.S. State Department issued a travel warned about widespread sales of pills without prescriptions. The Navy Department said that irregular sales were found at 23 of the 55 drug stores inspected. The Navy said the pharmacies usually offered the pills only to foreigners, and that the drugstores advertised such pills and even offered home delivery services for them.

