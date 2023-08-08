Nonprofits are lobbying a lot less than two decades ago, according to new research

A generation ago nonprofit organizations regularly lobbied for legislation and served as advocates on issues. But according to a recent survey, charities are now far more reluctant to seek to influence lawmakers and other policymakers. The survey, conducted for Independent Sector, a membership organization of nonprofits and grantmakers, found that less than one-third of nonprofits have actively advocated for policy issues or lobbied on specific legislation over the past five years, down from nearly three-quarters of nonprofits in 2000. And even though nonprofits work on a range of issues that are affected by policy choices, less than one-third of nonprofits said they were well-versed in how much lobbying they were permitted to do.

By ALEX DANIELS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

