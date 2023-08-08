Pakistan’s former premier appeals his conviction and 3-year sentence in graft case, seeks release

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani defense lawyer says former Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a top court in Islamabd to suspend his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a graft case. Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan’s lawyer, said Tuesday the Islamabad High Court would hear the appeal the next day. Khan’s latest legal battle against his conviction comes a day after his lawyer Panjutha met with him at a high-security Attock jail in eastern Punjab province, where he is being held after his arrest.

