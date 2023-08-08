Storm-damaged eastern US communities clear downed trees and race to restore power

Communities across the eastern United States are clearing away downed trees and power lines after severe storms killed at least two people, knocked out power to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses and canceled or delayed thousands of flights. Forecasters received more than 900 reports of wind damage Monday from storms in the eastern U.S with nearly 300 of those reports of powerlines and trees down or damage to buildings coming from North Carolina and South Carolina. In South Carolina, officials say a 15-year-old was killed when a large tree fell on him. In Alabama, officials say a 28-year-old worker was struck by lightning and died.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.