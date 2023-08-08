Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight, followed by SZA, who has six. Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her just behind Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Beyoncé, who has 16, MTV announced on Tuesday. The 2023 VMAs will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Kim Petras, with five, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each. The VMAs will take place Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com, including the new “Best Afrobeats” category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.