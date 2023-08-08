Tennessee governor outlines agenda for special session in wake of Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled a sweeping list of public safety issues he wants lawmakers to address during an upcoming special session. The special session was prompted by a shocking Nashville school shooting earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults. The proclamation includes 18 different topics the Republican governor wants lawmakers to consider, such as mental health, gun storage and school safety policies. But most notably, it includes Lee’s proposal to limit dangerous people’s access to guns. GOP leaders and gun rights advocacy groups have encouraged Lee to abandon the special session, and others have publicly declared their resistance to supporting any sort of gun control measure.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

