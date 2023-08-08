Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky

HOUSTON (AP) — Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records. Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pleaded not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond. Loya’s attorney Andrew J. Sarne released a statement Tuesday saying his client “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.