Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor practices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, engineers and traffic officers, walked off the job for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices. Picket lines went up before dawn Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations and a rally was planned for later in the day at City Hall. SEIU Local 721 said more than 11,000 workers are striking. The union said its members voted to authorize the walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith. Mayor Karen Bass disputed allegations of unfair labor practices and said the city is ready to negotiate.

