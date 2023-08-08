Trump plans Iowa State Fair stop, though he won’t attend candidate chat with GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair Saturday, the time-honored rite of presidential candidates working for support in the state’s leadoff nominating caucuses next January. Campaign aides Tuesday confirmed Trump’s plan to visit the fair on the 10-day event’s first weekend. However, he is not planning to participate in a series of GOP presidential candidate conversations hosted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is popular and influential among Republicans in the leadoff caucus state and whom Trump criticized last month.