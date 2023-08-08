Trump vows to keep campaigning on his criminal cases despite prosecutors seeking order to stop

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Jack Smith and vowing to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors seek a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team can share. Fresh off his latest indictment, Trump called Smith a “thug prosecutor” and a “deranged guy” as the former president campaigned in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He lobbed the insults at Smith just days after the Department of Justice asked a judge to approve an order stopping Trump from publicly disclosing evidence in the 2020 election case. Federal prosecutors contend that Trump is seeking to “try the case in the media rather than in the courtroom.”

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

