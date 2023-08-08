US Navy sailor’s mom encouraged him to pass military details to China, prosecutor says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal prosecutor has told a judge that the mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard told a federal court in San Diego on Tuesday that the mother said it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday. Sheppard made the accusation in urging the judge to not release Jinchao Wei. The 22-year-old sailor was one of two sailors arrested last week in California and accused of providing military information to China. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.