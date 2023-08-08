Uvalde shooter’s cousin is arrested over making a school shooting threat, court records say

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Court records say the teenage cousin of the gunman responsible for the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been arrested after his family told police he was trying to buy a gun and “do the same thing.” Police in San Antonio took the 17-year-old into custody Monday on charges of making threats to a public place and a family member. Jail records show he was being held in the Bexar County jail on a $160,000 bond Tuesday. Police and court records note he is the cousin of the 18-year-old who authorities say fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022.

