Bahrain prison inmates on hunger strike in latest sign of simmering unrest in island kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain prison inmates are taking part in a hunger strike over conditions there. That’s according to comments Wednesday by activists and authorities. The strike targets the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center. Prisoners say they started the hunger strike over what it described as prison officials blocking inmates from worshipping and 23-hour lockdowns daily, as well as over other issues. The Bahraini government said that some inmates at Jaw had “returned their meals” on Tuesday. It did not provide a number of those taking part in the hunger strike, but insisted it respected prisoners’ rights. Prisoners said hundreds were taking part.

