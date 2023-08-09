Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have arrested five Croatian nationals allegedly involved in deadly soccer fan violence, apprehending them as they attempted to flee the country. The arrests were announced a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb. More than 90 other suspects are due to appear before a magistrate in Athens for their alleged involvement in attacks that left 10 people injured. Four remain hospitalized. More violence was feared Wednesday as Athens club Panathinaikos faces Marseille in a Champions League qualifier that was set to go ahead under strict security measures.

