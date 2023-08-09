Gunmen attack police guarding polio team in northwest Pakistan and kill 1 officer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen have attacked police officers providing security for polio vaccination workers during a door-to-door campaign in northwest Pakistan, killing one of them. Wednesday’s attack occurred in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the third day of a weeklong anti-polio drive to vaccinate 2.7 million children in the province, according to a local police official. No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

