Heavy rain from unusual summer storm triggers landslides in Norway and floods Swedish harbor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hundreds of people have been evacuated across mountainous southern Norway after heavy rain triggered landslides. Police in the region north of Oslo described a chaotic and unclear situation with more heavy rain expected on Wednesday. Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics for several days, causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people with falling branches. In Sweden and Norway, sheds, small houses and mobile homes floated in rivers or were carried away by strong sea currents. Large parts of the harbor in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, was under water.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.