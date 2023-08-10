Skip to Content
AP National News

A look at known Iranian-Americans held by Iran as the US seeks a prisoner release deal

By
Published 11:32 AM

By The Associated Press

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist, whose case came to light in 2021; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, who was arrested in 2018.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content