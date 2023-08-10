Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An aid organization says a U.S. nurse and her young daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti in late July and released this week were not harmed and are healthy. Thursday’s announcement allays concerns about the state of Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter. Violent gangs in Haiti are known for mistreating and sometimes raping those they abduct. El Roi Haiti, the Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband, thanked U.S. authorities. It also credited a faith-based global security ministry with providing consultants that helped lead to the release of Dorsainvil and her daughter on Aug. 8.

