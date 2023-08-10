Appeal arguments are set on an order limiting Biden administration communications with social media

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Biden administration attorneys are asking a federal appeals court in New Orleans to block a lower court’s order that limited executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts. A federal judge in northern Louisiana issued the order last month in a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri. Appellate judges put a temporary hold on the order pending arguments that were set for Thursday afternoon. Critics of the ruling say it could hamper attempts to squelch misinformation on topics including health and elections. Supporters of the order say it keeps the government from illegally censoring points of view.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.