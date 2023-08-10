At least 20 villagers killed in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit north, survivors say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Villagers in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau state say at least 20 people have been killed by gunmen. Survivors say the attackers invaded Heipang village early Thursday and opened fire on the residents. They say the gunmen later shot more people to death as they fled the area. The villagers blame the attack on herders of Fulani origin, who took up arms after clashing with farming communities for several decades over limited access to land and water. Such attacks have become common in many parts of Nigeria’s northern region, where several armed groups target villages with inadequate security, either killing or abducting residents and travelers for ransom.

