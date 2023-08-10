Coal miners plead with feds for stronger enforcement during emotional hearing on black lung rule

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Miners and advocates are pleading with the Mine Safety and Health Administration to ensure a proposed rule to cut the current limit for silica dust exposure has strict enforcement mechanisms. During an emotional, hours-long hearing, miners with black lung spoke about their fear of retaliation for speaking up about unsafe dust levels and being asked by companies to help falsify samples. They said the government needs more inspectors to spend more time in the mines making sure existing rules are followed. Otherwise, new regulations won’t make a meaningful difference, they say. The hearing was the second of three before public comment on the proposal ends next month.

