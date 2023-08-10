Dutch customs officials make record cocaine seizure worth 600 million euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Customs authorities in Rotterdam have confiscated more than 8,000 kilograms (17,600 pounds) of cocaine, the largest seizure of the drug in the Netherlands. Prosecutors say the drugs had an estimated street value of 600 million euros ($662 million). No arrests have been made yet in an investigation following the discovery, which was kept secret because of the ongoing probe. Prosecutors say the drugs, which have been destroyed, were discovered on July 13 hidden in a container of bananas from Ecuador. The EU says the flourishing drug trade in Europe is fueling violence and corruption on the continent.

