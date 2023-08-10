Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The woman who oversaw the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. New Mexico court officials said Wednesday that movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will forgo her right to an arraignment. A tentative trial date was set for December. Prosecutors allege negligence in the handling guns and ammunition on the film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded in October 2021. A defense attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has characterized it a tragic accident and says the weapons specialist committed no crime.

