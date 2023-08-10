Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is allowing a civil lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys to proceed. The judge on Thursday rejected a move to dismiss the case. The lawsuit is moving ahead in Wisconsin after Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges last month against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for Trump, accusing them of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Wisconsin’s attorney general has signaled that he is relying on federal investigators to look into what happened in Wisconsin, while also not ruling out a state probe.

