Offshore drilling rig arrives in Lebanese waters ahead of work near Israel border

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese Cabinet ministers say an offshore drilling rig has arrived at its location in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast and will start operations in the coming weeks to search for gas. The rig, which arrived Wednesday, is expected to start drilling in September in Lebanese waters near the border with Israel after the two countries reached a deal last year on their maritime border. Lebanon and Israel have been formally at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Cash-strapped Lebanon hopes that future gas discoveries will help the small Mideast nation pull itself out of the worst economic and financial crisis in the country’s modern history.

