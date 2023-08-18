Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City drug dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. Irvin Cartagena was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. In April, he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs in Manhattan.Williams overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. He died hours after authorities said he bought the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal recorded by a security camera. Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as “Boardwalk Empire.”

