James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former federal appeals court judge and New York Senator James Buckley has died at age 100. Buckley spent a single term in the 1970s in the Senate, where the conservative was one of the first Republican lawmakers to call for then-President Richard Nixon to resign during the Watergate scandal. Buckley’s death at a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday was confirmed by his son David Buckley. James Buckley was the older brother of conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr., who died in 2008. Buckley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1970. He shocked New York Republicans in March 1974 when he called on Nixon to resign.

