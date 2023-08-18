Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax says he hit breaking point

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport. Investigators say he told them he was trying to help several drivers exit and “he just hit his breaking point.” Kenneth Henderson Jones is accused of repeatedly striking the parking arm with a long-handled ax Aug. 2 and knocking it off of its base before fleeing on foot when a lot attendant confronted him. The employee told investigators he grabbed the weapon from Jones during a scuffle before the pilot was taken into custody by Denver police.

