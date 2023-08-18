Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump’s private jet made a loop above the Iowa State Fair before his visit last weekend, it was more than just a gesture to the hundreds of supporters on the ground — or to a few rival candidates. It was a reminder that the four-time indicted former president casts a Boeing 757-sized shadow over the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Associated Press spoke with more than 40 Iowa Republicans at the fair. Some who plan to attend January’s caucuses said they’ll support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime. Others are adamant the time has come to pivot from the figure who reshaped their party. The race remains fluid.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

